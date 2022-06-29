Idaho Organizations awarded grants to make the Treasure Valley more livable

AARP Idaho announced the winners of the 2022 Community Challenge. The grant is designated to help improve public places with an emphasis for adults 50+.

BOISE, Idaho — AARP Idaho announced the three organizations who will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants, on Wednesday afternoon.

The grantees were awarded to implement quick-action projects intended to help their communities become more livable long-term by improving public places with an emphasis on the needs of adults over the age of 50.

The three awarded organizations were: the Downtown Boise Association, the Emmett Public Library, and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

"We are committed to working with communities to improve residents' quality of life through tangible changes," said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. "We are proud to collaborate with this year's grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change."

The local grant awards are part of a larger group of grantees with $3.4 million awarded to 260 organizations through out the country, according to AARP.

The Downtown Boise Association was awarded $7,400 for DTPlays Electric Cargo Bikes to help carry a variety of outdoor games, chairs, shade tent, water station and more to downtown Boise locations.

"We're excited to invite everyone from kids to seniors to come and PLAY! These pop-ups are a direct response to a 2021 survey asking for more family-friendly, free fun during daytime hours,” said Jenn Hensley, the Executive Director of Downtown Boise Association. “We look forward to a great summer and bringing people together in a new and enjoyable way."

The Emmett Public Library was awarded $13,518 for the construction of a remote outdoor locker system.

"Our library is the heart of the community and serves as a source of information, education and recreation, as well as a place to meet, gather and learn,” said the Director of Emmett Public Library, Alyce Kelley. “This AARP grant will expand the availability of our resources while helping the library meet the demands of increased growth and services."

The Wassmuth center for Human Rights was awarded $21,575 for a permanent sound system in the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

"We are grateful for the AARP Challenge Grant that will literally amplify the message of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. The sound system will provide enhanced access for onsite program participants," said Dan Prinzing the Executive Director of Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

