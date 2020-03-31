Idaho opens first national cemetery for veterans

The cemetery in Buhl can hold 2,300 casket burials and about 2,200 urn placements.

BUHL, Idaho — Monday is the first day of burial services for Idaho's first national cemetery.



The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery recently completed construction on the first phase of what will be an 8-acre cemetery in Buhl.



"This cemetery will serve the burial needs of more than 15,000 veterans, their spouses and eligible children within a 75-mile radius of Twin Falls County," said Pete Sardo, cemetery director for Willamette, Snake River Canyon and Vancouver Barracks National Cemeteries. "Scheduling is easy – families or the funeral director just need to fax or email all discharge documents to the National Cemetery Scheduling Office and follow up with a phone call."

Right now, the nearest veterans cemetery is the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, about 130 miles away.

The Veterans Administration says they are inviting veterans, family members and the public to visit this new cemetery on April 25.

