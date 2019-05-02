BOISE, Idaho — The Twin Falls woman under investigation in connection to the disappearance of a young Colorado mother will face a single felony charge in the case, according to court documents.

Thirty-two-year-old Krystal Kenney - who also goes by her married name Krystal Lee - will be charged with felony evidence tampering, according to a complaint filed in the 4th District Court in Colorado.

According to the complaint, between Nov. 24 and Nov. 5 "Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, believing that an official proceeding was pending or about to be instituted, and acting without legal right or authority, unlawfully and feloniously destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence with intent to impair its verity or availability in the pending or prospective official proceeding."

The charge is linked to the murder investigation surrounding the disappearance of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, Colorado, who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators say they believe Berreth is no longer alive, but her body has not been located.

Kelsey Berreth has been missing since Thanksgiving and her disappearance has since generated national attention.

The missing woman's fiance, Patrick Frazee, faces charges of first-degree murder in Berreth's death.

Kenney is not charged with killing Berreth. Rather, according to NBC News, the felony tampering charge is related to Kenney disposing of the victim's cell phone.

Berreth's cell phone was pinged on Nov. 25 - three days after her disappearance - to a location in Gooding, Idaho about 800 miles away from her home in Colorado. Gooding is about a 40-minute drive from Kenney's home.

The victim was not reported missing until Dec. 2, after her mother was unable to get ahold of her.

Authorities have not commented on a potential motive for killing Berreth, although a charging sheet for Frazee suggests prosecutors believe he orchestrated a robbery that ended with his fiance dead.

Police have also not released how Kenney is connected to Frazee or Berreth, or provided a motive for Kenney to bring Berreth's cell phone back to Idaho.

KTVB confirmed with St. Luke’s Magic Valley that an employee named Krystal Lee has a nursing position with the hospital, but is on a leave of absence.

Kenney is known in Twin Falls County for her work in the rodeo community, notably as a rodeo queen at the Magic Valley Stampede and as a sponsor for the District 6 Idaho High School Rodeo Association.

KTVB reached out to the suspect and her family for comment but did not receive a response.

Kenney is due to appear in court Friday in Teller County, Colorado.