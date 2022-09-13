Idaho National Laboratory opens first security-focused 5G wireless test range

With more devices connected to 5G towers, there are more opportunities for hackers. Now, Idaho's test range is researching how to keep connections secure.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) opened the nation's first security-focused 5G wireless test range on Tuesday.

5G is the next generation of cellular communication. It's already been rolled out in some cities, including Boise. It touts faster speeds, lower latency, and will connect more devices together.

"It's coming, whether we want it or not, 5G is going to be here," said Dan Elmore, the director of INL's wireless security institute.

But with more devices connected, there are more opportunities for hackers.

That's why Idaho's 5G test range is focusing on researching what can be done to keep connections secure.

"As 5G rolls out and we start to use it to help control and operate things like our electric power grid, what does that look like?" Elmore said. "I'd sure like it to be secure so we can rely on that."

The INL is one of the national labs of the US Department of Energy. The DoE has other ranges researching wireless communication, but Idaho's facility is focused on finding and solving security risks.

"We're probably the one lab that has this external range of this scale," Elmore said. "Focused on looking at the security implications of 5G. 5G is going to enable darn-near everything at some point. It may even help control the settings on your refrigerator."

The first organization using the new range of the Department of Defense. They're exploring ways to secure communications at military bases and overseas operations.

"We will be able to take some of those mission-use cases, experiments, and add to it," Elmore said. "Look for things that a bad actor might do, or could do, through a 5G network."

Elmore says the INL plans on branching out from the military partnership to work with other organizations for 5G security.

The INL is a separate entity from commercial networks, like cell service providers. They say that will help them take an objective and scientific approach to research.

"Vendors and manufactures are going to roll these 5G capabilities out, can you trust them?" Elmore said. "Sometimes yes, maybe sometimes no. So where do you go to validate those in an unbiased way. We don't manufacture anything here, we're not in with any manufacturer or producer."

5G has already been added on top of 4G in some cities, but experts say it'll take several more years to be rolled out national wide.

