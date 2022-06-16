Idaho man arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene is an Idaho National Guardsman

21-year-old Winston Durham enlisted in the Idaho National Guard in February 2019, according to Idaho National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Borders.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — An Idaho man who was among 31 others arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene for conspiracy to riot during a Pride event is a cadet in the Idaho National Guard.

21-year-old Winston Durham enlisted in the Idaho National Guard in February 2019, according to Idaho National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Borders. He has also been a member of the ROTC at Washington State University since August 2019.

Borders said Durham's position in the Guard is technically a guardsman, but because he has not completed his required training, he is still listed as a cadet.

Durham was one of 31 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front who were arrested in Coeur d'Alene on June 11. Police said they were planning to riot near a North Idaho Pride celebration.

Borders said the Guard was made aware of Durham's arrest on Monday. The following day, his file was flagged, which Borders said meant he is banned from favorable personnel action while the investigation into the incident continues.

Durham has been placed on a leave of absence until the investigation into the incident in downtown Coeur d'Alene is complete, according to Borders.

"We take all allegations of misconduct seriously as such conduct is not in line with Army Values," he added.

Borders said extremist activities can be prohibited by the military regardless of it being protected speech by the constitution.

