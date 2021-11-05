Idaho National Guard deployed to Southwest Asia

More than 250 members from the Idaho National Guard's largest unit have trained for more than a year for this deployment.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Army National Guard held a send-off event for the families of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT) Soldiers, who are deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), on Friday morning at Gowen Field.

More than 250 members from the Idaho National Guard's largest unit have trained for more than a year for this deployment.

The 116th CBCT was previously deployed to Iraq from 2004-2010 in support of the Global War on Terror. In addition, more than 400 guardsmen were deployed to Southwest Asia last summer.

"I'm really excited to go off and complete this mission," said Hudson Martin, a combat medic. "Just try to say goodbyes as much as you can. Hug people as much as you can."

OSS is a joint mission with the U.S. Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). Idaho soldiers will make up nearly 20% of the 116th CBCT task force and will include soldiers from Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

"The Soldiers of the 116th are trained and ready to go," 116th CBCT Commander Lt. Col. Eric Orcutt said in a statement. "I could not be more proud of these men and women and the efforts they've put forth in training and preparing for this mission. They are eager and they are focused and as always, they will achieve the highest level of success."

The deployment is expected to last 12 months and is the first of two rotations the 116th CBCT will support. The second rotation will occur in the summer of 2022.

"A lot of worry about family back home and your heart's still here, but your heart's wanting to be there and be able to focus on the mission and everything like that," said Todd Stevens, the company commander of Charlie Company. "It's a very mixed emotion day."

Watch more Local News: