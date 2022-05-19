Idaho National Guard holds annual Memorial Day Dedication at Gowen Field

Each year, the Idaho Army National Guard event pays tribute to those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our nation.

BOISE, Idaho — The playing of Taps could be heard around Gowen Field Memorial Park on Thursday as the Idaho Army National Guard held its annual Memorial Day Dedication ceremony.

The dedication ceremony includes a wide variety of honorary events, ranging from multi-service color guard, to Staff Sergeant Michael Robinett of the 25th Army Band playing 'Taps,' on bugle.

Command Sergeant Major to the Joint Staff of the Idaho Army National Guard, Linda Burkhart, described the importance of the annual ceremony.

"Today serves as an annual tradition, to remember and honor those who came before us. Those who have made this organization a part of their lives and who gave all," Burkhart said. "It's just a small token of our appreciation to our service members of all the organizations, past, present and future."

Thursday's ceremony also included a cannon salute by the Idaho Military History Museum, a flyover featuring an A-10 Thunderbolt II and UH-60 Black Hawk and a performance of the National Anthem, sang by Kacy Clemens, an Idaho National Guard family member.

During the memorial ceremony, officials conduct a commemorative brick-laying dedication. More than 50 bricks that were purchased over the past year were acknowledged to honor Idaho soldiers, airmen, citizens and family members.

