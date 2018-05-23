BOISE- The Idaho National Guard held its annual Memorial Day dedication ceremony on Wednesday. It's a special time for our service members and their families.

It's an event that means a lot to our local military because it brings service members together to remember those who have fallen.

During the ceremony at Gowen Field Memorial Park, there was a joint color guard, singing of the national anthem, a cannon salute, and the playing of taps.

Bricks and benches purchased throughout the year were also dedicated in honor of fallen military members.

Col. Tim Donnellan with the Idaho Air National Guard says it's a special time for reflection.

"It's humbling because at any given time many of us could be called upon to pay that ultimate sacrifice," said Donnellan. "All of us out here, we have a kinship, not at just a friendship level because that exists, but we also have that relationship for those in uniform. Even though I may not know a soldier or airman or Marine or one of our Navy brothers, I know that they are in the same service I'm in, so we'll always have that connection."

At the dedication ceremony, a bench was presented in honor of Command Sgt. Maj. Rich Elgan. He served the Idaho Army National Guard until his death this past March.

Gowen Field Memorial Park was dedicated three years ago in Boise.

