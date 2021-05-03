Idaho National Guard to release initial findings in deadly Black Hawk crash

The Feb. 2 crash killed three experienced helicopter pilots who were flying in a routine training mission east of Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho National Guard is set to release the initial findings of its investigation into a helicopter crash east of Boise that killed three pilots last month.

A press conference to announce the findings is set for 10 a.m. Friday, and will be streamed live in this story.

The Black Hawk helicopter went down Feb. 2 during a routine training mission in the Danskin Mountains. All three guardsmen on board, described as experienced pilots with the 183rd Aviation Battalion, were killed in the crash.

The pilots were identified as 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson of Boise, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan of Boise, and 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer of Nampa. All three were married, and leave behind children.

The helicopter crashed in a remote area near Three Point Mountain just after 8 p.m., about 20 minutes after the crew radioed to say that they had finished the training and were heading back to Boise. Officials say there were no Mayday or distress transmissions before the crash.

A winter storm, with heavy fog and snow, had moved into the area before the crash. The Idaho National Guard previously said it was unclear what role the bad weather played in the tragedy. Anderson, Laubhan and Peltzer all had training for flying in inclement weather.

Gov. Brad Little ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen guard members.

