BOISE - A Twin Falls sheriff's deputy who risked his life to save another is the latest recipient of the Idaho Medal of Honor.

On Dec. 13, 2018, Cpl. Charles Hoop was among the emergency personnel who responded to a report of a teen preparing to jump off the Perrine Bridge.

Hoop got there within three minutes of getting the call and found the teen hanging on the outside of the railing and very distraught.

Hoop jumped over the traffic barrier and grabbed the teen around the chest just as he let go of the railing. While in danger of being pulled over the side of the bridge himself, Hoop pulled the teen back over the railing and placed him in protective custody.

"Training kicked in. I didn't think at all. I just wanted to make sure he didn't jump. That was my biggest concern," said Hoop. "I just truly hope that he got the help that he needed and he's doing good."

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden presented Hoop with the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the Statehouse today.

© 2018 KTVB