Idaho Lottery premiers Big Spin Winner Event at Boise Towne Square

The Big Spin Winner Event gives previous Idaho Lottery winners the chance to win up to $100,000 by spinning a 6 ft wheel.

BOISE, Idaho — A Priest River man won $75,000 after debuting the Idaho Lottery's new Big Spin Wheel at the Boise Towne Square Tuesday.

Lonnie Dahl of Priest River was the first person to win the new Big Spin Idaho Lottery game. His winning ticket, purchased from Whitley Oil Exxon in Priest River, earned him a trip to Boise and a spin on the giant 6ft wheel.

"I scanned the ticket at Super 1 Foods in Old Town. I was so excited that I got the Big Spin, I ran through the store whooping and hollering and high-fiving everyone!" Dahl said during the event at Boise Towne Square, adding, "I'm so excited, I couldn't sleep last night."

The Big Spin is a $5 Idaho Lottery Scratch Game featuring six top prizes. Winners of the game are invited to come to Boise to spin the Big Wheel and determine their prize. Players are guaranteed a prize of at least $50,000, but could win any amount from $50,000 up to $100,000.

Dahl's wife, son and new family dog all came with him to Boise to support him during his try on the Big Spin.

"This is a real blessing for me and my family," Dahl said about his winnings. "Our roof needs a lot of repairs and that's what we're going to do. Thank you."

Whitley Oil Exxon also benefitted from selling the winning ticket by taking home a 10% bonus from the Idaho Lottery worth $7,500.

