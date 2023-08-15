Local American Red Cross volunteer helps with disaster relief on Maui

Don Nesbitt, from Mountain Home, Idaho, is one of 270 Red Cross workers in Hawaii aiding people affected by the recent devastating wildfires.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAWAII, USA — As crews sift through the rubble and the death tolls climbs in Lahaina, so does the number of people stepping up to help with disaster relief.

Right now, the American Red Cross has 270 volunteers in Hawaii. Some of those are locals, while other came from around the country. Don Nesbitt, from Mountain Home, Idaho, got to Maui Tuesday morning.

Nesbitt said he will spend the next several weeks traveling around the island facilitating spiritual care.

"Best way for me to understand … is to hear peoples stories and give them an opportunity to share what's going on in their life right now and identify what we can do to help," he said.

Part of that includes connecting people with various resources. Red Cross spokesperson Matt Ochsner said volunteers work in teams, some of them drive emergency response vehicles while others help at various shelters.

Officials estimate damage caused by the wildfires could cost up to $7 billion to fix. About 500 families have lost their homes and are now living in hotels. Among those who lost everything are Perry and Laurie Allen, who are originally from Boise.

They moved to Lahaina more than a decade ago. Their nephew, Caleb Hood, said Laurie was with her neighbors watching the flames race toward them. Before they knew it, they were in the midst of the fire.

Laurie was badly burned and is now recovering in a hospital on Oahu.

"We're thousands of miles away, but things are going to be okay," Hood said. "We don't know how, but it will be."

The couple's family set up a GoFundMe to help the couple rebuild their lives. KTVB also has resources to help other people affected.

Nesbitt will likely not be the only Idahoan sent to Hawaii to help with recovery efforts. Ochsner said they are looking to send more volunteers from the Gem State in the next couple of weeks and months.

"This is a really difficult situation that will be going on for a long time," Ochsner said. "And we really encourage people to make a financial donation and really, really help our friends and neighbors in Hawaii who are struggling right now."

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.