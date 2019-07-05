BOISE, Idaho — Your local mail carrier may have a new look this week.

A group of postal employees got blue hair makeovers Monday morning at Undone Salon in Boise.



It's all part of the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.



This week, letter carriers will be leaving plastic shopping bags in mailboxes throughout Idaho.



You're asked to put healthy non-perishable food items in the bags and leave them by your mailbox for pickup this coming Saturday, May 11.



Carriers will pick up the food and deliver it to the Idaho Foodbank, where officials say the need is great this time of year.



"Hunger is an ongoing thing, it's a constant battle that we're fighting, so it's really important that we get good nutritious food throughout the entire year, especially for the kiddos once school stops and the reduced lunches, they don't have that anymore or the backpack program, so it's super important that we keep this going that we keep the food coming in," said Tori Matthies with the Idaho Foodbank.



“I get a lot of customers in my businesses who see me every day and then when I come in with blue hair, it's just a shock and they're always going 'why is your hair blue?' And then I get a chance to raise awareness. And it works, a lot of people don't actually know about the food drive so it works, absolutely," said Boise mail carrier Adam Wallace.



Undone Salon not only provided the blue hair-do's free of charge, but they're also donating 10 percent of all product sales this week to the foodbank.



Over the last 27 years, Stamp Out Hunger has collected over 1 billion pounds of food.



