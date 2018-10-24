BOISE — Idaho leaders are condemning the latest attack on the campaign for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who's making a historic bid to become that state's first black governor.

A racist robocall that refers to Gillum as a "negro" and a "monkey" is making the rounds in Florida, prompting a furious response from the Democratic gubernatorial candidate's campaign as well as Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and Boise Mayor David Bieter.

The call is reportedly from The Road to Power, a group that also ran telephone robocalls in Florida impersonating Gillum in August. The group's white nationalist podcast has been linked to Sandpoint resident Scott Rhodes, also known as Scott Platek.

Florida voters who receive the call — audio of which was obtained by NBC News — hear a man impersonating the African-American politician.

"Well hello there. I is the negro Andrew Gillum and I'll be askin’ you to make me governor of this here state of Florida," the voice says.

“My state opponent, who done call me monkey, is doin' a lot of hollerin’ about how ‘spensive my plans for health care be,” the voice says. A chimpanzee noise is played during the word “monkey.”

In a joint statement released Tuesday, Otter and Bieter blasted the latest attack on Gillum:

"Idahoans fought too long and hard against ignorant, disgusting bigotry like this to allow it to ever gain a foothold again in this great state. No matter who spews it or who is targeted, condemnation against this kind of poisonous propaganda cannot be too swift or vigorous.

"We call on all Idahoans and all Americans to stand against anyone who espouses such viewpoints. This kind of bigotry will not be tolerated in Idaho."

A spokesperson for Gillum's campaign blasted the robocall as "disgusting" and "abhorrent."

A spokesman for Gillum's opponent, former Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, said the campaign had "absolutely nothing to do with" the robocall "and joins those in condemning it."

"In fact, we would encourage the Gillum campaign to join us in rooting out and exposing once and for all those who are behind this disgusting call," Stephen Lawson, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, said.

In the August robocall, a man with a minstrel dialect who identifies himself as Gillum said, "We Negroes...done made mud huts while white folk waste a bunch of time making their home out of wood an' stone.”

Gillum isn't an isolated target for Rhodes and The Road to Power, having been linked to multiple robocall campaigns and phone calls in several states. One campaign even used the death of Mollie Tibbetts - the 20-year-old University of Iowa student whose body was found in an Iowa cornfield this past August after she went missing in July - to promote white nationalist messages.

