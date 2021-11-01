North Idaho internet provider blocks Facebook, Twitter on its service for some customers

Your T1 WIFI said it was blocking the sites for some customers due to "censorship."

SPOKANE, Wash. — A North Idaho internet provider, Your T1 WIFI, confirmed it is blocking Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers due to censorship claims.

Your T1 WIFI provides internet services to North Idaho and the Spokane area.

The service provider said the change would go into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The move comes after Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump from their platforms due to incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President elect Joe Biden.

Your T1 WIFI claims they blocked the social media sites due to censorship, but the sites' actions don't violate First Amendment rights. Because Twitter and Facebook are private companies, their bans on the president do not violate the First Amendment, which protects speech from being limited by the government.

The internet provider said it had received several calls from customers about both websites.

"It has come to our attention that Twitter and Facebook are engaged in censorship of our customers and information," an email to customers reads.

In the email posted to Twitter by a customer, the company says they were fielding calls from customers asking that the service not display the sites on the internet, and that they didn't want their children to be able to access them.

In the email, the company said there were too many customers requesting the websites be blocked at one time, so the sites would be blocked to all customers except for those who reached out to the company and requested access.

"There are too many people that have called for us to do one [customer] at a time so we will be blocking [Facebook and Twitter] and any other website that may also be Censoring (sic) whether it be through their algorithm they use for their site or any other means," the email reads.

The company did not specify what complaints customers had made.

In an updated email sent Monday, the provider said it would not be blocking the sites for customers who had not requested they be blocked.

The T1 WIFI customer forwarded additional emails from the company to KREM. In them, the company states that two-thirds of customers asked for Twitter and Facebook to be blocked.

The emails also read that the company's contract and acceptable use policy allows them to block whatever they want if they deem the content "break any rules (sic) or illegal or harmful to our customers and more."

The company specified again, those who choose to still access the sites will be allowed to.

In a phone call with KREM, the owner of the company, Brett Fink, said the websites would only be blocked for customers who asked.

"We've had customers asked to be blocked by it. That is what the email was about, so no we are not blocking anybody, only the ones that have asked for it," Fink said.

"Our company does not believe a website or social networking site has the authority to censor what you see and post and hide information from you, stop you from seeing what your friends and family are posting," the email reads. "This is why with the amount of concerns, we have made this decision to block these two websites from being accessed from our network."

A representative for the Idaho Attorney General said their office lacks the original jurisdiction to be the enforcement authority in this matter.