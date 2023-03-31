Idaho just inducted three month-long observances onto its April calendar

Governor Brad Little officially added three month-long observances to the Idaho holiday calendar.

BOISE, Idaho — The month of April received three additional distinctions this week as the official month dedicated to month-long observances in an effort to raise awareness.

Idaho Governor Brad Little formally designated the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Month of the Military Child, and Financial Literacy Month.

The three month-long holidays are already nationally recognized.

Now, with the formal induction of the three observances onto Idaho's holiday calendar, the hope is to shed additional light, resources, and ultimately, greater awareness on the matters.

On Tuesday, Gov. Little signed the proclamation declaring April as Financial Literacy Month. The signing took place Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the Governor's Ceremonial Office in downtown Boise.

Shortly thereafter, the governor authorized a second proclamation highlighting April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in a public signing at the Faces of Hope Victim Center.

On Wednesday, Gov. Little will sign a third proclamation within a 2-day period, declaring April the observance month to honor the millions of children of military veterans and service members, known as the Month of the Military Child.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The State of Idaho recognizes April as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and remains dedicated to raising awareness about this crime. Any unwanted sexual contact is a sexual assault, and thousands are traumatically affected every year. Throughout April, numerous organizations will partner to educate the public about sexual assault.

Faces of Hope Executive Director Paige Dinger expressed the vital role and obligation of a community, in the fight against sexual assault.

"Even more, we need to create an environment where we all understand consent and healthy boundaries," said Dinger. "There is never a reason or an excuse for sexual assault. I am honored to play a role in the movement to make the Treasure Valley safer for today's children and tomorrow's adults and leaders."

Financial Literacy Month

Nationally recognized for 20 years, Financial Literacy Month highlights the importance of financial education in the United States. The goal is to spread awareness of the ever-evolving global landscape of various financial challenges, and to properly educate youths on finance and economics.

Month of the Military Child

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense Military Community and Family Policy, the Month of the Military Child is a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome.

The goal is to maximize the potential in military children, and to help them excel academically, socially, emotionally and physically for life, college and career readiness.

The DOD said that there are more than 1.6 million military children, many of whom "face challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service."

