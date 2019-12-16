BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society wants the people in our area to weigh in on the issues that matter to them.



They say a number of people have reached out to them with concerns about pet limit laws and the sale of sick puppies.

So starting Monday, the organization will be collecting survey responses on their website and social media pages.



The Idaho Humane Society says the data collected will be used to talk about the issues important to people with local leaders and suggest possible ordinance changes.

