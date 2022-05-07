Idaho Humane Society receives influx of cats, more than 500, since June

The influx comes as the shelter also received more than 50 strays since the Fourth of July weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — It has been a busy past few days for the folks at the Idaho Humane Society (IHS). With the recent Fourth of July firework celebrations, some of our furry friends experienced extreme anxiety and ran away from their homes.

“So, we've had a decent amount of cats and dogs come into us as strays, which is pretty typical this weekend,” said Laurien Mavey, the Public Relations Assistant with IHS.

She told KTVB, just over the 4th of July weekend IHS received a total of 54 animals

Friday: nine cats and six dogs

Saturday: seven dogs

Sunday: four cats and 17 dogs

Monday: three cats and four dogs

With an additional three cats and one dog coming by noon on Tuesday.

“If you have lost your pet, you can go to our website and click on services and then at the top of the menu, you will see lost and found pets. There you can access our portal, which is where we'll have pictures of all the animals that have been found. They'll be listed on there and then if you have lost a pet, you can also file a missing pet report,” Mavey said.

This comes as the shelter is also looking for foster parents to help take care of an influx of cats. IHS said it received more than 500 cats since the beginning of June. They say, with that many cats and kittens coming in, their staff needs help. But why is this happening?

“So during our kitten season, we can see these numbers, that's not that out of the ordinary, but this is a pretty high one just for this month,” Mavey said. “Cats can have quite a few kittens in each litter, so that just really, really adds up pretty quickly.”

Foster parents would help feed and socialize the kittens. IHS told KTVB, they are also looking for foster parents for cats, as well as dogs.

For people interested in becoming a foster, click HERE.

