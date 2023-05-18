Idaho Humane Society offering reward for information on Parma horse shooting

The Idaho Humane Society is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the people or person who shot Codi.

PARMA, Idaho — After a horse named Codi was shot nine times and killed in Parma on May 12, the Idaho Humane Society is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the people or person who shot him.

The Idaho Humane Society said they are "deeply saddened" by the senseless act of violence. The shooting is still under investigation.

"We believe that because domestic animals are a product of human intervention, we have a special obligation to them in regard to humane treatment and responsible stewardship," the humane society said in a press release.

A local Parma businesses owner, Jay Blake, has also offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who offers information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Depending how the horse was killed, multiple charges are possible, according to Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor in Idaho; however, a suspect could also be charged with firing their gun from the road, Donahue said.

