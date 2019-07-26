BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society says they're running low on small bags of dry cat food for their pet food pantry.

That pantry is used by those facing economic hardships, other animal non-profits and Meals on Wheels, which, in addition to delivering human food, also delivers pet food to homebound seniors.

They're also running short on blankets for shelter dogs. Those blankets are used as bedding for kennels.

You can drop off donations at the humane society's Dorian Street location.

We are positive that any local animal shelter would be happy to take your donations -- just make sure to give them a call first.