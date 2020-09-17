Idaho Humane Society asks for cat food donations

So far this year, the humane society has taken in 3,696 cats into the shelter.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society needs your help caring for the cats and kittens staying in the shelter as they wait for their forever homes.

So far this year, the humane society has taken in 3,696 cats into the shelter, between strays, owner surrendered cats, cats seized from animal cruelty cases and animals transferred from other shelters.

Caring for all those pets as they wait for adoption or to be reunited with their families puts a strain on the cattery at the Idaho Humane Society. The shelter is now asking for donations of cat food to help feed all those animals.

Specifically, the shelter is asking for donations of:

• wet cat food

• wet kitten food

• dry cat food

Food donations can be dropped off at the Idaho Humane Society location at 4775 W Dorman Street, Boise, Idaho 83705 or purchased on the group's Amazon wishlist and shipped directly to the shelter.

"Thank you Treasure Valley and beyond for your continued support of our shelter!" the nonprofit posted on Facebook.