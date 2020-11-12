Time is running out to apply for Idaho Housing and Finance rental assistance

The deadline for applications for the Housing Preservation Program is Friday at 5 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans struggling to pay rent is just one of the many impacts we’ve seen of this pandemic. There is financial help available though, but for at least one program, time is running out.

“We've seen a pretty dramatic impact on Idaho renters across the state as a result of the pandemic,” said VP of Housing Support Programs with Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Brady Ellis.

He says, since the Housing Preservation Program launched in May, they've helped more than 4,700 households, which include about 14,500 individuals.

“The Housing Preservation Program is an assistance that is for those who have some type of COVID-related financial hardship and it is directed toward Idaho renters that are unable to pay their rent or utilities,” Ellis said.

So who's eligible?

Ellis told KTVB, any Idaho renters who have faced COVID-related financial hardship, and who have an income limit of 80 percent of the area's median income. That amount varies depending on where you live and the number of people in your household.

“There's certainly a lot of people who have an inability to pay rent or utilities due to loss of employment or reduced hours or wages of some kind and even other circumstances, we've had those who have actually been sick with COVID and unable to work or unable to find the appropriate child care so they can go to work, so there's just a lot of challenging circumstances for many Idaho renters right now,” Ellis said.

Back in June, IHFA secured an additional $15 million in funding from the state's coronavirus relief fund, according to Ellis. Those funds expire on Dec. 30, which is why the application deadline for this program is Friday at 5 p.m. Ellis adds, this will ensure that people who qualify for the program get the necessary funding by that expiration date.