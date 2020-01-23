Idaho House committee OKs bill to end daylight saving time

Similar legislation last year failed in the full House on a 55-15 vote.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho residents wouldn't have to fall back or spring ahead for daylight saving time under proposed legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to introduce the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Christy Zito.

Zito introduced similar legislation last year, but it failed in the full House on a 55-15 vote. A similar fate is expected this year, and there was some mirth among lawmakers on the committee.