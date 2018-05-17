MERIDIAN - Law enforcement from across Idaho gathered Thursday at the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial to remember those who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty. This as the country honors and pays tribute to our law enforcement as a part of National Police Week.

The Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial was dedicated 20 years ago at the Idaho State Police headquarters in Meridian. Thankfully, no new names will be added to the memorial, but 129 will be added to a similar memorial in Washington, D.C., representing law enforcement from across the country who paid the ultimate price protecting their communities.

Law enforcement placed 71 roses at the base of the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial on Thursday. Each rose representing the 71 names etched in stone on Idaho’s Peace Officers' Memorial.

“It is a somber reminder of what they do every day,” said Lt. Col. Sheldon Kelley with Idaho State Police.

One of those names, Ronald Wade Feldner, was a New Plymouth police officer killed in 1994 while investigating a suspicious vehicle at New Plymouth High School.

“He was a reserve officer and then he was full-time for about three years,” said Boise Police Officer Chance Feldner.

Feldner followed in his father’s footsteps and became Boise police officer.

“Having his influence and just the opportunity to carry on his legacy, it just feels like I'm picking up where he left off,” said Feldner.

Feldner was the keynote speaker as law enforcement from across Idaho, not only remember his father, but all those Idaho officers killed in the line of duty.

“I deal with this every day, like I said before, this is something I think about on a daily basis and there's always some level of hurt and you miss him, but having a day like this where we get to come somewhere special that's made to remember these officers and especially for my dad, for me personally, I love coming out here because we get all the support from the community and it's just great to see that people still care,” said Feldner.

The 71 names of people that were mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, or friends.

“As I listen to the roll call, the 71 in my mind, I'm always thinking about those names, when they get to the names where I know and have personally worked with or met the names that are on that wall, and so it holds a special meaning for me,” said Kelley.

A memorial and day recognizing these officers and what they’ve done to protect their community.

“It's a somber reminder of the dangers that the men and women in law enforcement face,” said Kelley.

They are 71 lives lost, but not forgotten.

