Work begins to remove hazard trees along Highway 55; prepare for delays

Work will take place Mondays through Thursdays for the next several weeks between Horseshoe Bend and Banks.

BANKS, Idaho — Work to clear dead and dying trees between Horseshoe Bend and Banks will mean delays for drivers on Idaho Highway 55 over the next several weeks, the Idaho Transportation Department said Friday.

ITD is working with the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to cut down dead trees along the highway between mileposts 72 and 79. The goal is to improve overall forest health and minimize risk to drivers.

Crews will be on site each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the tree-removal work.

"While we're dropping trees on the highway, it isn't safe to allow traffic to pass underneath," Operations Field Manager Eric Copeland said in an ITD news release. "Crews will temporarily close the highway, remove several trees, clear the road and then let traffic through."

Drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes while crews are working. No work will take place on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

ITD encourages travelers to check the 511 website for any delays before setting out on a trip.

ITD, the Forest Service and the BLM started discussions in late 2022 about removing hazard trees along the highway. ITD also said the agencies are working on a long-term solution to manage the Highway 55 right of way, which is maintained under an easement.

