GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — If you've driven through it during holiday weekends, you likely have an interest in what happens with the Highway 55/Banks-Lowman Road intersection.



There's an opportunity to make those concerns public and known to someone from the Idaho Transportation Department.



It's a big hassle on big weekends and holidays, sometimes backing up traffic for hours in several directions, but especially if you are trying to go south on Idaho 55 from Garden Valley or Crouch.



Right now, the transportation department's solution is to put a flagger in the middle of the road. But could there be a better way?



ITD is holding a meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday in the multi-purpose room at Garden Valley High School.

You can speak with staff face-to-face and they will be there to share information and discuss ways they plan on possibly managing congestion.

RELATED: The intersection of Banks-Lowman Road and Highway 55 is a safety concern for locals