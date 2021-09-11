'It was just a trap': Idahoans recall tragedy and chaos of deadly Astroworld Festival

“At this time, I have no desire to attend another concert. It's just not worth your life," Boisean Jadenn Larkins said.

BOISE, Idaho — Family, friends and the community in Texas continue to mourn the loss of those killed over the weekend at the Astroworld Festival.

“I definitely feel like I’ve been in a mental brain fog lately,” Jadenn Larkins, who went to the concert said.

Larkins, Daniel Rivera, Skyler Messick and their friend David, all traveled from Boise to Houston for the Astroworld Festival. Investigators said eight people died and hundreds were injured after a crowd surge during the Travis Scott concert.

“It becomes more real, the more days we get away from it,” Rivera said.

While the group has been to Travis Scott concerts in the past, they said this time was different.

“It just seemed like there was a lack of organization, a lack of preparedness,” Messick said.

The group also said there was a lack of security guards and flaws in the stage layout that ultimately contributed to the injuries and fatalities.

“Once any performer got over from their concert, more people were pushing their way and trying to make their way to the front and that’s when people started to pass out,” Larkins said.

“There was no flowing movement, it was just a trap,” Messick said.

At one point, Larkins said she even passed out. Messick got her away from the crowd and into the VIP section. As Travis Scott performed, they noticed the crowd getting even rowdier.

“As he kept performing songs, that’s when we started seeing actual lifeless bodies be brought out," Larkins recalled. "There was a girl on a security guard's shoulder that had no life and Skyler and I saw people get CPR five feet from us and unfortunately, he was gone."

While the four friends are back home and safe, the images of what happened continue to haunt them.

“At this time, I have no desire to attend another concert. It's just not worth your life,” Larkins said.

“We all were counting down the days, we spent a lot of money on this trip, we were ready for this to be an amazing week and it ended up just being a nightmare," Rivera said. "You come back home and you're just so thankful for the little things in life. You hug your family, you hug your parents. It was a scary ordeal."

The friends told KTVB their hearts go out to all the families impacted by this tragedy.

