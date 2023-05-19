Idaho governor details plans on troopers to deploy in Texas for 'fight against fentanyl'

Two groups of ISP troopers will deploy to Texas to train and assist law enforcement at the Mexico border, Little says.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a statement Friday two groups of six Idaho State Police troopers will deploy for two weeks at the Texas-Mexico border to train and assist in what Little called, "the fight against fentanyl."

Little said that fentanyl from Mexico is "becoming much more prevalent."

"As we've done before, Idaho is responding to the call for help from our neighbors along the border," Little said in a press release. "The ISP troopers will serve as a force multiplier for the State of Texas when there is an increased need for law enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border, and our troopers will receive on-the-job training and experience up-to-the-minute enforcement techniques that can be brought back and immediately applied in Idaho."

The first ISP group will consist of the Domestic Highway Enforcement Team, which focuses on drug concealment, the press release said. The other group is a group of SWAT troopers that will focus on human tracking and searching skills working alongside Texas law enforcement.

