Gov. Little honors veterans during ceremony at the Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little joined the Red Cross of Greater Idaho to honor Idaho's veterans, military service members and their families.



Leaders of Idaho's military also joined in to thank and honor veterans.



The ceremony took place on the front steps of the Idaho Capitol just before noon.



Gov. Little acknowledged that our liberty and prosperity did not come without sacrifice, and that we are forever grateful to those who paid the price.



"Our veterans are not just defenders of our country, they are contributors to our economy, to our communities,” Little said. “They are entrepreneurs, volunteers, educators, elected leaders. Our veterans service to our country, state and neighborhoods continues long after they return home."



Last year, the Idaho Red Cross' "Service to the Armed Forces" program provided support to more than 1,000 Idaho military families.