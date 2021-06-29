Idaho community and state agencies reducing energy use during heatwave

With guidance from Idaho Power, the Idaho State Government has implemented ways to support the energy conservation efforts this week.

BOISE, Idaho — With record-breaking temperatures arriving in the west this week, people around Idaho are looking for ways to stay cool.

"Cold very, very cold," Annaliese Lewman described how the Boise River water felt Tuesday.

"It feels refreshing," added Amelia Lewman.

Combating this week's heatwave is something a lot of people in the Treasure Valley are focused on.

"The last week we've had a busy week actually," Ryan Lewman said. "We've been up to McCall, we did some jetskiing and some cooling in Lake Payette and we went to Eagle Island State Park and we've been up to Bogus Basin."

While many may decide to spend the next few days outside, others are staying indoors.

"It's funny because I just moved here about two days ago for a summer internship but I've been in my room," Jaydon Brown said.

As the heat continues to stick around the region for the next several days, many community members are relying on their air conditioners to help them get through it.

With hot temperatures bringing an increase in demand for energy along with drought conditions and a shortage in transmission lines, Idaho Power is asking customers who can safely do so to reduce their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. over the next several days.

"Customer use is definitely high right now and I think that's not a surprise with the extreme temperatures and the growth in the valley," said Adam Richins, the chief operating officer for Idaho Power.

This guidance from the utility company is not mandatory, but their goal is to lighten the stress on the regional power grid.

Idaho Power said air conditioning takes the biggest load on the grid and is why there are peak times during the summer. They advise those looking to help to increase their A/C a couple of degrees.

While it may be hot in the area, people are doing their best to help with the efforts.

"We're staying out of the house during the hot part of the day and come to places like [the Boise River]," Lewman said, adding it gets his family to not run the A/C at home as much.

"Turn on a fan, we have a lot of ceiling fans that we use or like open a window," Brown said.

It's not just community members doing their part, but the Idaho State Government is supporting the energy-saving efforts as well.

"Being one of Idaho Power's biggest customers, the state is certainly inclined to do that," said Steve Bailey, the deputy director and CFO of the Idaho Department of Administration.

Bailey said there are plans to keep large amounts of lights off in the common area of the Capitol Building, which are usually kept on. He said it will reduce their light load by 50%.

There are also plans to shut off the exterior lights outside the Capitol Building during this week.

"Citizens will certainly be able to see the impact of that if they go see the capital during this time while we're in this reduced energy consumption," Bailey said.

It's not just the Capitol Building, a memo was sent to state agencies in the Capital Mall and Chinden state campus to reduce power consumption. Bailey said buildings and offices will turn off lights, computers and other appliances where they're not needed. The A/C and temperatures inside will also be affected by the energy conservation.

Bailey said those agencies and buildings are complying.

According to Idaho Power, the regionwide grid is still looking tight under extreme temperature conditions, but the system is performing well as of Tuesday afternoon.

"It's certainly working overtime, but it's getting the job done," Richins said. "We hope to keep it that way moving forward.

Currently, the utility service does not believe rolling blackouts may affect customers this week.

If a situation like that does occur, they will communicate plans and updates with customers as soon as possible. Idaho Power said they have plans in place and are in touch with cities and counties to implement them.

"At this time, we're hoping it's going to continue the way it is," Richins said.

