Live at 3:00 p.m.: Idaho Gov. Little holds press conference on emergency powers

The announcement follows Idaho lawmakers' vote to approve minor changes to a bill that would trim the governor's powers during an emergency.

BOISE, Idaho — At 3:00 p.m. MT Friday, Idaho Governor Brad Little will hold a press conference and will discuss emergency powers granted to the governor under state law.

The governor's office did not provide further details, other than it will be streamed online.

On Friday morning, Idaho House lawmakers voted to approve changes to a bill that would trim the governor's powers during a declared state of emergency. The bill would also bolster the legislature's powers during one.

Lawmakers voted 52-15 on Thursday to approve minor changes to the Senate bill.

The bill will now go to the governor's desk, where some legislators expect the Republican governor to veto it. If so, they'll likely try to override his veto.

Idaho legislators are focusing on limiting rules made to slow the spread of the coronavirus, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel, as well as a governor’s authority during localized natural disasters such as wildfires and floods.

The press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.