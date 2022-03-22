Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced new state government website

Townhall.Idaho.Gov is intended to be a ‘one-stop-shop' for all public meetings and information throughout the state.

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little and the Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf announced a new government website designated for all public meeting information held within the state, on Tuesday.

The website is intended to display any information pertaining to state executive branch agencies.

"Enhancing Idahoans' confidence in their state government has been a key priority of mine since day one, and Townhall.Idaho.Gov makes it easier for the public to understand and engage with their government. I deeply appreciate State Controller Brandon Woolf and his outstanding team for delivering this important service to the people of Idaho," said Governor Little.

The public will be able to access information pertaining to public meetings for state agencies and affiliated commissions.

"My top priority remains increasing government transparency to inform, educate, and engage the citizens of Idaho," said Controller Woolf. "In partnership with the Governor's Office, my team spent several months building and testing this necessary tool to foster greater citizen engagement with state executive agency meetings."

Governor Little and the state legislature are also considering investing $2 million to fund state agencies to stream public meetings through the new website.

Little also signed a proclamation instructing the state executive agencies to post all meeting notices, agendas, and minutes to the website beginning April 15.

