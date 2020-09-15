Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Mexican Consulate set to celebrate Mexico's independence at statehouse

The Mexico Independence Day ceremony at the statehouse starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — It is independence day week for millions of Hispanic Americans, and that includes nearly 200,000 Idahoans as they celebrate Mexico’s liberation 210 years ago.

Tomorrow, Gov. Brad Little, along with other state and local dignitaries, will join the Consul of Mexico in Boise, Ricardo Gerardo-Higuera, for a 3:00 ceremony streamed live on ktvb.com.

The consulate in downtown Boise is one of 53 Mexican representatives around the country. Each one provides a wide range of services, including visa applications, passports and other important documents for families.

Consul Gerardo-Higuera told KTVB that his message to Idaho’s Hispanic community is one that includes a bright future right here in the Gem State.

"Our message to our Mexican and Spanish community is that there is a good relationship between the Government of Mexico and the US. And remembering our national identity, the greatness of our culture, history and tradition,” he said. “Tomorrow all Mexicans will be saying ‘Long Live Mexico...Viva Mexico!’”

The Mexico Independence Day ceremony at the statehouse starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM.