Idaho Gives extends day of giving to two full weeks

The annual day of charity will now take place from Thursday, April 23 to Thursday, May 7.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gives, which has become known as Idaho's biggest day of giving, will now be spread out over two full weeks.

The annual day of charity will now take place from Thursday, April 23 to Thursday, May 7.

In years prior, Idaho Gives has been a single day set to raise money for hundreds of non-profits throughout Idaho. Now because of the coronavirus pandemic, that single day is two full weeks.

The Idaho Non-profit Center, which organizes Idaho Gives, said in light of the coronavirus pandemic they understand that Idaho non-profits will now be under an increased financial burden.

They hope that the two-week period will allow participating non-profits more time to gain support from donors.

Non-profits have until Wednesday, April 15 to register for Idaho Gives. They can do so at the Idaho Gives website.

In 2019, more 11,800 donors raised about $1.89 million for 589 Idaho nonprofits during Idaho Gives. One of those nearly 12,000 donors gave a $105,000 donation.

KTVB is a proud media sponsor of Idaho Gives.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus