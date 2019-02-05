BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's annual day of giving shattered a record Thursday, surpassing it's fundraising goal of $1.7 million.

With hundreds of nonprofits taking part in the event, Idaho Gives is an opportunity to donate to your favorite local charity.

The donations crossed the $1.7 million mark just after 10 p.m., with two hours of fundraising to go. That's compared to the $1.56 million raised for the entire day in 2018.

As of 11:45 p.m. Thursday, more 11,800 donors have raised about $1.89 million for 589 Idaho nonprofits. A big boost came in the 11th hour - literally - when a $105,000 donation came in just after 11 p.m.

Donations were accepted until midnight on the Idaho Gives website.

The Idaho Nonprofit Center, which organizes the effort, raised their goal for 2019 to $1.7 million, $200,000 more than last year's goal. Idaho Gives has now raised $7 million raised in 7 years.

In addition to donations, all participating nonprofits are also competing for $50,000 worth of prizes, based on fundraising goals.

