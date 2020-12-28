Girl Scouts of Silver Sage launch digital cookie sales

Idahoans don't have to wait to get their Tagalong fix this year, thanks to cookie sales moving online.

BOISE, Idaho — The coronavirus pandemic does not have to stop you from getting your hands on a box of Thin Mints, thanks to the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage.

The Boise-headquartered group is launching digital cookie sales on Monday, Dec. 28, allowing orders to be placed with individual Girl Scouts or troops in your area.

"Our Girl Scouts are determined to have a successful 2021 Cookie Program that brings joy to their community and makes possible their troop adventures and service to others," said Pat Pyke, CEO of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage. "Safety for girls and customers is our priority, which is why we've enhanced options for contactless ordering, payment, and delivery. Girls are learning real-world digital marketing and sales skills as they adapt their girl-led business plans to succeed safely during the pandemic."

All money raised through the cookie will stay local. Cookie sales will run through March 21.

Girl Scouts of Silver Sage will sell eight flavors of this year, including Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemon-Ups, and gluten-free Toffee-Tastic. Boxes are $5 each. Customers can have the treats shipped to them immediately or have the cookies delivered to them by Girl Scouts sometime in mid-February.

The Girl Scouts are also providing an option for customers to donate boxes of cookies to the Idaho Foodbank.

Those who wish to purchase cookies are encouraged to contact the Girl Scout in their life for a link to their Digital Cookie page, or contact Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Customer Care at (208)-377-2011 or customercare@girlscouts-ssc.org.

