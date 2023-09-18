Idaho gas prices remain steady as national prices rise

According to a AAA report, the national average for a gallon of gas rose 4.6 cents - meanwhile, Idaho dipped only half a penny.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's average gas price remains steady at $4.15 per gallon, down half a penny from last week, according to information from AAA. This comes when crude oil prices rise to a 10-month high, driving gas prices up and affecting areas across the U.S.

"Idaho gas prices aren't climbing right now. But with the price of fill-ups increasing in other parts of the country, the seasonal savings that usually come after Labor Day, are nowhere in sight," said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde in a news release. "It feels like we've been marooned on a desert island, but unlike Gilligan's Island, nobody's laughing."

The national average price of gasoline has increased to $3.88 a gallon, rising by 4.6 cents over the last week, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Boise has dipped 0.3 cents, making it $4.13, according to information from GasBuddy. They also show prices in Boise varied, ranging from $3.95 to $4.59 a gallon, a difference of 64 cents. Gas prices in Boise have decreased by 0.8 cents per gallon compared to last month and are now 31.8 cents per gallon cheaper than a year ago.

Idaho currently has the 10th most expensive gas in the country.

