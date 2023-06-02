Idaho gas prices rise, national average falls

As of Monday, people in Boise are paying an average of $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.

IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices.

"They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is."

AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.

"We're seeing the big hot spots be in the metro areas, so the Treasure Valley, the Magic Valley, Idaho Falls," AAA Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde said.

If you live in any of those areas, Conde said it might be a little harder to budget for gas in the next few weeks.

"You look at tight supplies with refinery issues in Colorado; you look at increasing demand, winter weather sort of back and forth and all over the place," he said. "There's a lot of variables right now that are making gas prices move."

While gas prices increased in Idaho, prices actually decreased nationally. AAA data shows those prices are down 4 cents, which means each gallon of regular gas costs about $3.47.

Conde said people shouldn't expect Idaho to follow suit right away, partly because our geography makes it harder to distribute gas here than in some other places around the country.

"The Rockies region is kind of insulated," he said. "Picture something that's kind of sheltered from what happens elsewhere in the country, and when those prices start moving higher and lower, we tend to be one of the last areas to respond to that."

But don't be too alarmed; Conde said current gas trends in Idaho are fairly typical this time of year.

"As the weather changes, there's going to be peaks and valleys to those prices, but the overall trend is going to be up," he said. "As things thaw, the demand will start to rise, and we'll have to start bracing for that."

While some Idahoans are concerned, others, like Eric Perez, want people to keep things in perspective.

"I'm not gonna complain," he said. "I've seen much worse."

Conde said there are certain steps people can take to prepare themselves for increasing gas prices, which will likely only get worse.

"Group your trips and bundle your errands as much as possible," he said, "so that you're saving money today, stretching that fuel budget so that when things are a little more expensive in the spring and summer, you're ready to go."

