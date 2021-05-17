Idaho gas prices rise again as Memorial Day weekend approaches

AAA says high demand, regional supply shortages keep prices rising across the nation.

BOISE, Idaho — As more drivers return to the road, gas prices in the Gem State continue to climb.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular jumped four cents to $3.22. That's up 14 cents from a month ago.

The U.S. average went up by eight cents to $3.05, which is 18 cents more than a month ago. The national average is at its highest point in six years.

AAA says demand is pushing prices higher and some parts of the eastern U.S. have been affected by tight supplies in aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. The pipeline is back online, but a surge in Memorial Day travel and loosening of COVID-19 restriction will likely mean more expensive fill-ups.

"When the CDC issued guidance that fully vaccinated persons can travel throughout the U.S. at little risk to their health, it sent a strong signal to many that it's time for a vacation," said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "But the follow-up announcement that vaccinated people may also not need to wear masks in many indoor locations makes travel all the more enticing. Gasoline is the lifeblood of any road trip, so we could see the floodgates open this spring and early summer."

AAA says crude oil, which is used to make gasoline and other products, is also getting more expensive.

Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 5/17/21:

Boise - $3.35

Coeur d'Alene - $2.99

Franklin - $3.36

Idaho Falls - $3.08

Lewiston - $3.05

Pocatello - $3.18

Twin Falls - $3.19

Watch more 'Local News'