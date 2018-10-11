Are your trips to fill up the tank getting you heated up? Well you've got a reason to be, according to the latest figures from the AAA.

The national average is $2.72 for a gallon of regular unleaded. We're paying more than that in Idaho; The statewide average on Friday, November 9, was about $3.09, according to the AAA.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Compare the average gas price in Idaho, county by county and by metro area

A month ago, the average in the Gem State was $3.12. Prices vary widely in different parts of the state.

The AAA reports that prices are at or below that $3.09 average in Canyon, Ada and Elmore counties - and in parts of the Magic Valley. But prices in the mountains are significantly higher than average.

