Idaho gas prices dip amidst crude oil spikes

AAA claims higher than expected demand will increase gas prices in the future.

BOISE, Idaho — The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.15 for Idaho drivers, according to AAA. However, they are worried about the future of costs with the higher crude oil prices.

"Unfortunately, it's hard to view the current lull with much optimism," Matthew Conde said, who is AAA's Idaho public affairs director. "Higher than expected demand and the recent announcement by OPEC that crude oil production cuts will continue through the end of the year are pushing the price of crude higher. If that trend continues, we could be in for some more pain at the pump."

Crude oil is currently near $88 per barrel, $5 more than a month ago, according to information from West Texas Intermediate.

Information from GasBuddy shows Idaho prices have dropped 2.4 cents. They are hopeful the change to a winter-blend gas will help keep gas costs lower.

"Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I'm hoping this year won't be any different," Patrick De Haan said in a press release.

Idaho currently has the 9th most expensive gas prices in the US.

