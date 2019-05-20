BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is inviting anglers of all ages to take part in Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

It’s a day when residents and non-residents can fish anywhere in Idaho without a license.

Though fishing license requirements are suspended for this special day, all other rules, such as limits or tackle restrictions, remain in effect.

“Free fishing day provides a great opportunity for novices to give fishing a try and perhaps develop it into a life-long pursuit,” Fish and Game regional fish manager John Cassinelli said. “Parents are encouraged to bring their children out for a day of fun fishing excitement.”

At special locations around the southwest region, equipment will be available for use and fishing experts will available to help novice anglers learn the ins and outs of fishing.

Also, all of these locations will be stocked with hatchery rainbow trout prior to the special day. .

For more information about Free Fishing Day, contact the Fish and Game McCall office (208-634-8137) or the Nampa office (208-465-8465).

Here is a list of Free Fishing Day events in the Southwest Region – Saturday, June 8, 2019

Atwood Pond (Payette) – Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Hosted by Safari Club International

Fischer Pond (Cascade) – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hosted by Lake Cascade State Park and Idaho Fish and Game

Kimberland Meadows Pond (New Meadows) – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hosted by Idaho Fish and Game and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Kleiner Pond (Meridian) – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Southwest Idaho RC&D Council, Micron Technology and Idaho Fish and Game

Legacy Park Pond (Mt. Home) – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hosted by the Idaho Fish and Game Reservists

Lowman (10-mile) Ponds – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Boise National Forest (Lowman Ranger District), Sourdough Lodge and Idaho Fish and Game

McDevitt Pond (Boise) – 8 a.m. – noon

Hosted by the Boise Police Association and Idaho Fish and Game

Northwest Passage Pond (McCall) – 9 a.m. – noon

Hosted by Idaho Fish and Game

Ol’ McDonald Pond (Council) – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hosted by Idaho Fish and Game and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Rotary Park Pond (Caldwell ) – 9 a.m. – noon

Hosted by Caldwell Rotary and the City of Caldwell

Sawyers Pond (Emmett) – 9 a.m. – noon

Hosted by the Gem County Recreation District, Boise National Forest (Emmett Ranger District) and Idaho Fish and Game

Visitor Center Pond (Idaho City) – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hosted by the Boise National Forest (Idaho City Ranger District) and Idaho Fish and Game

Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) – 8 a.m. – noon

Hosted by Idaho Fish and Game