Idaho Foodbank to distribute 'Farmers to Families' food boxes at Expo Idaho in Garden City on Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is distributing boxes of food at Expo Idaho in Garden City on Thursday, but only from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or when food runs out.

The drive-through is part of the "Farmers to Families Food Box Program" from the USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

In the third phase of the program, according to the Idaho Foodbank, ends on Oct. 31, 2020, and the USDA is placing letters from the White House in each box. The letters have information about the program and tips to help stay safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The Idaho Foodbank emphasized that the letters are not optional and aren't an official statement by the organization. The letters are included in each box when it's being packaged.