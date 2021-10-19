Idaho Foodbank unveils new facility in Meridian

The 102,000 square foot warehouse includes 10,000 square feet of freezer space along with specialized unloading docks for fresh and frozen food.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank's Meridian operation has moved into a new, larger building officials say will help put more meals on the tables of people in need.

The nonprofit held a virtual grand opening ceremony for the location Tuesday, one year after moving in. The celebration also marked the end of the foodbank's capital campaign.

“This new, larger facility in Southwest Idaho enables us to serve the entire state in a more robust way,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “This larger building became a reality because of the generosity of Idahoans and their desire to help their neighbors who are facing hunger.”

The 102,000 square foot warehouse includes 10,000 square feet of freezer space along with specialized unloading docks that will extend the life of perishable foods and produce. The new site also includes a bigger volunteer center and a teaching kitchen for programs like Cooking Matters.

The building was funded through the Idaho Foodbank’s A Fresh Approach Capital Campaign, which also raised money for a new facility in Lewiston and renovations to the Pocatello site.

An estimated one in nine Idahoans - and one in eight Idaho children - dealt with food insecurity last year, the nonprofit says. To learn more, or to get assistance from the foodbank or pantry nearest you, visit the Idaho Foodbank website here.

