BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is raising money to help students in our community who face food insecurity.

Donations from the event will support the backpack and school pantry programs.

The backpack program provides a bag with easy to eat, no prep food -- every Friday.

This way, kids have food through the weekend.

The event has performances from local artists and is being live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

It started Thursday morning at 9 and will go until 5 p.m.

If you're able to donate -- please go to their web page.

Optum Idaho will be matching donations up to $10,000.