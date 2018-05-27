GARDEN CITY - The home of the Boise Hawks is now also the home of the Idaho Flea Market - for five Saturdays this summer.

More than a dozen vendors were at the market on Saturday, selling jewelry, clothing, camping gear and a variety of other items.

Entrance to the market is free. Information about becoming a vendor is available here.

The Idaho Flea Market will be open again on the following dates at times:

Saturday, June 30 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 14 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 11 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 15 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hawks Memorial Stadium is located at 5600 N. Glenwood Street.

