Fish & Game Commision announces new director

Fish and Game Commission announced the newly appointed director, Jim Fredericks, who will assume the role by the end of February.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game has announced their new director, Jim Fredericks.

Fredericks will replace former Fish and Game director, Ed Schriever, who recently announced his retirement from the department after a 39-year career with Fish and Game, who served as director since Jan. 2019.

The transition will occur in coming weeks and Fredericks will assume the official title on Feb. 19.

Fredericks has been serving as a deputy director for the department since 2021 and has spent his entire professional career at Fish and Game, with former roles including Chief of the Fisheries Bureau.

Fredericks, 58, was raised in Moscow since grade school, and graduated from University of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in fishery resources.

His professional career began in 1994 as a research biologist in the fisheries department, before assuming the role as a regional fisheries biologist and regional fisheries manager in the Upper Snake and Panhandle regions.

Fredericks was then promoted to Fisheries Bureau Chief at the Boise Headquarters in 2015 before becoming a deputy director.

"I would say this is a dream come true, but this is beyond my dreams," Fredericks said. "My dream was to work for Fish and Game, and I am humbled to be named director."

The Fish and Game director is the sole employee of Idaho's seven-member Fish and Game Commission. The role of director is to uphold wildlife management policies set by the commission and run the day-to-day operations of the agency.

Fredericks will supervise the 553 current full-time positions and will oversee the department's annual budget of $150 million.

"We are both proud and privileged to have Jim Fredericks as our next director," Fish and Game Commission Chair Tim Murphy said.

"He has had a successful career with Fish and Game, and we look forward to working with him in the future to manage Idaho's valuable wildlife."

Watch more Local News: