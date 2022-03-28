Idaho Fish and Game seek information related to shooting of trumpeter swan

It is against both state and federal laws to kill trumpeter swans, those with information regarding the incident should contact Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is seeking information related to the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near Oneida Narrows in Franklin County.

IDFG received multiple reports of a dead swan hanging in a tree one mile below Red Point Campground.

After an initial examination of the carcass and a review of X-rays, the cause of death was revealed to be a shotgun wound, possibly several weeks prior to the swan's discovery, around early February.

It is against both state and federal laws to kill trumpeter swans. Anyone with information regarding the incident is instructed to contact either District Conservation Officer Korey Owens at 208-251-1923; or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Those who provide information that leads to an arrest will be eligible for an award. Callers can remain anonymous.

