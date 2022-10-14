Idaho Fish and Game MK Nature Center gets seven-foot sturgeon

The newest sturgeon was transported from Hagerman National Fish Hatchery.

IDAHO, USA — On Oct. 11, a long-bed truck carrying a seven-foot sturgeon pulled up to Idaho Fish and Game's MK Nature Center.

"This sturgeon has greeted thousands of visitors at the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery show pond over last several decades," said Cassie Sundquist, Fish and Game Fish Production Program Coordinator.

The newest sturgeon brings the total sturgeons in the center up to four, "making visitors' chances of seeing one of these massive fish even better" an Idaho Fish and Game news release said.

The newest sturgeon was transported from Hagerman National Fish Hatchery, the release said.

Sturgeon typically have eight sets of chromosomes, but they can occasionally have 10 or 12 sets, Idaho Fish and Game said. While the fish can reproduce, their offspring are usually sterile. The new sturgeon has 12 sets of chromosomes, so it could not be released into the wild.

"He outgrew his previous home, and it's exciting that he will now get to live out the rest of his life in a more natural environment at the MK Nature Center while continuing to awe visitors," said Vicky Runnoe, MK Nature Center's Conservation Education Supervisor. For more information, check out the MK Nature Center's webpage here. https://idfg.idaho.gov/site/mk-nature-center

