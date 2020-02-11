Nearly 100,000 hatchery steelhead killed to stop virus

Idaho Fish and Game says the juvenile steelhead were scheduled to be released next spring.

FILER, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game officials say 96,000 juvenile steelhead at a southern Idaho hatchery have been killed to prevent a virus from spreading.

Officials tell The Times-News in a story on Monday that the steelhead in the Magic Valley Fish Hatchery would have been released next spring into the Little Salmon River.

Officials say there are 1.5 million fish at the hatchery, and losing 96,000 is not expected to have a significant impact.